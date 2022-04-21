A male student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who is part of about 6,000 students deferred over the delayed payment of fees, has accepted responsibility for the woes that have befallen him.

The student has explained he invested the fees into a business and was positive about getting a profit which he could use in paying his fees.

He, however, did not expect that the management of the university will take such swift action over delayed payments.

“I used the money to do one or two things but I knew I will get profit from it and I will put it back.

The student

“But, I didn’t expect this to be that quick. It is my own fault, I won’t tell my parents,” he told the media in an interview.

The student’s admission comes on the back of revelations by the Public Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, that some students have invested their fees in ventures such as betting, Uber, and bakery.

Dr Bekoe said the university’s action is in the right direction, stating the issue of students not settling fees has persisted over the years.

Therefore, he argued it was necessary to “apply the fees policy this year which has been approved by the academic board, and it is required that as an undergraduate student, you must register your courses at the beginning of the semester and pay 70%.”

Play the audio below for more: