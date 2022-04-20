The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has explained the decision to ask over 6,000 students to defer their courses.

The Management stated that some of the affected students are playing games with them.

According to the Public Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, some students have invested their fees in ventures such as betting, Uber, and bakery.

“The problem we have now is that a number of students are playing games with the University. They use their school fees to buy cars for Uber, others are using it to set up bakeries, and others are also using it for betting, and we have evidence.

“Some parents have even sent us audio where students have received the fees but have refused to pay or simply trading with the money.”

Dr Bekoe said this on Joy FM’s Midday News in an interview with Emefa Apawu, on Wednesday.

Authorities of the KNUST had earlier issued a release notifying students who owe more than 70 percent of school fees by April 7, that they would be deferred automatically. However, the warning did not take effect at the time.

According to sources, students were allowed to take part in the mid-semester exams, which started on April 11. The students who still had arrears to cover were subsequently made to defer their courses.

However, since news of the issue broke, some Ghanaians have expressed varied opinions.

But Dr. Bekoe insisted that the University’s action is in the right direction.

He noted that the issue of students not settling fees has persisted over the years; therefore, the need to “apply the fees policy this year which has been approved by the academic board, and it is required that as an undergraduate student, you must register your courses at the beginning of the semester and pay 70%.”

Meanwhile, he says the University has now “given a window from February through March and April” for students with arrears to pay.