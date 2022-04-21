Police have apprehended five male suspects for allegedly playing key roles in the lynching of a suspected robber.

The five suspects are Justice Bananomah, 45, Kenneth Naab, 47, Kofi Daasah, 34, Francis Daabo, 41 and Bosco Mathew, 30.

They reportedly lynched one Ahmed Seidu, who had invaded the Akomadan Old Mireku area on April 11, 2022, for robbery purposes.

The five suspects, reportedly, noticed the intentions of Seidu, so they subjected him to severe beatings in the full glare of the public.

Akomadan Police Night Patrol Team rushed to the place around 8 pm, rescued the hapless victim, and rushed him to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Seidu, who had suffered severe bruises on his body and bleeding profusely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The lifeless body of the suspected robber has since been deposited in a mortuary, as the police have detained all five suspects.

A police document, confirming the sad report, indicated that efforts were being made to get in touch with the family of the deceased.

It said the night patrol team received a distress call that a suspected armed robber had been arrested around Akomadan Old Mireku.

“They proceeded to the area and met the victim, Ahmed Seidu, aged about 45, in the hands of the aforementioned suspects severely assaulted and bleeding from his wounds.

“Police rushed the victim to Akomadan Health Centre for treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the health official on duty,” the report said.

The police then sent the body to the Nkenkaasu Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, and detained the suspects to assist in investigations.