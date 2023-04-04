Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of a colleague.

The deceased has been identified as Edmond Asirifi Marfo, a level 400 Business student.

Edmond is reported to have died of kidney failure.

The unfortunate incident was confirmed on the Twitter page of Voice of KNUST on Monday.

Tributes have begun pouring in for Edmond.

Sad news slams KNUST as Edmond Asirifi Marfo, a Level 400 Male Business student passes on due to Kidney Failure 💔💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/CF21XBWyY7 — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) April 3, 2023

