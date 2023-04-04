A 35-year-old manager has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing electricity worth GH¢8,390 at Shiashie in Accra.

Philip Emmanuel Yankey was charged with 10 counts of stealing and intentional interference or knowingly allowing interference with suppliers’ distribution systems, meters, or any equipment.

He pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Bright Samuel Acquah.

Mr Yankee is expected to reappear on April 12, 2023.

The prosecution led by Paul Asibi Abariga prayed the court to remand the accused person, pending further investigations into the matter.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant, Henry Nii Lartey, is an ECG Field Investigator.

It said Yankee is also the engineer of Oasis Park Residence at Shaishie.

The Prosecution said on January 16, 2023, the complainant and his team of ECG Technicians were on their normal inspection of electricity meters.

It said the team visited Oasis Park Residence, an apartment for rentals and detected that the company had tapped power with 2.5-millimeter cables and installed prepaid meters with serial numbers P161121587, P16121588, 24912010345, 24912033602, 249120333578.

The Prosecution said all the meters were connected “in such a way that they were not recording power consumption.”

It said the meters were inspected in the presence of the accused person and he was given the summons to report at the ECG District Office at Legon.

Yankee, who was later referred to the Police, indicated he had nothing to say about the offences.