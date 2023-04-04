The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has promised to reward persons who volunteer information on payroll irregularities in public sector institutions.

The Commission last month announced it would embark on a national payroll monitoring exercise in accordance with the Act that established it.

Chief Executive of the Commission Ben Arthur says the exercise will sanitise the public sector payroll and help identify the lapses and inequalities in the benefits and allowances of public sector workers.

“This exercise is not a joke, it is a very serious exercise. If you know, you are not deserving of what you are taking, advise yourself accordingly.

“If in our operation, we find out people are receiving unearned salaries we will liaise with the appropriate authorities to take the necessary action,” he said.

The Director General of the Internal Audit Agency Dr Eric Oduro Sae is pledging support for the exercise.

“There are issues of missing names, unknown names people with different dates of birth and people using other people’s cars for car maintenance allowance among others.

“Sections 96 and 97 are clear that if you earn an unearned salary or you contravene the Public financial management Act by way of getting government money into your account illegally, you can be sanctioned,” he stated.

On Monday, the national exercise to clean the country’s payroll system began with the Internal Audit Agency (IAA).

The move is aimed at cleaning the over-bloated payroll structure at all public sector institutions.

