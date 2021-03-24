The management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has described as lawful its order for students who could not pay their school fees on time to defer their programme for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The directive angered the students, who besieged the school’s Osu campus on Wednesday morning.

However, the school has justified the directive is in accordance with the Institute’s Undergraduate Academic Policies and Procedures.

“This decision by Management is in consonance with Section 9.3 of the Institute’s Undergraduate Academic Policies and Procedures which stipulate that students who fail to register (in person or by proxy) during the official registration period at the beginning of the semester forfeit their right to register for the semester or the entire Academic Year,” the school said in a statement signed by the Public Affairs Unit.

Read the full statement below: