Kingdom Exim Group has once again been honoured for its continuous impact and developmental role in Ghana’s economy.

The Group’s latest honour has come from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and it’s for their contribution and support to the tourism sector, especially in Tema and surrounding areas.

Kingdom Exim Group has been a major sponsor and supporter of the GTA over the last few years hence the tourism regulator’s decision to present them with an honorary award during the recently held Ghana Tourism Awards 2019.

The awards came off at the Mayflower Gardens in Community 10, Tema on September 18, 2020.

Apart from supporting the GTA tourism agenda and programmes, the Kingdom Group has been engaged in a tree-planting exercise in Tema to improve on the city’s beauty.

The Kingdom Group, as part of its Greening Our Environment project, planted trees at Tema Newtown within the Manhea community as well as the planting of coconut trees at Ashaiman Polyclinic.

In the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kingdom Group also supported the provision of Veronica Buckets, hand sanitizer, tissue papers, and other forms of relief packages.

The Group’s response to the urgent needs of the GTA left the Tourism body with no choice but to acknowledge their contribution at the 2019 Awards ceremony.

Apart from the award given to the Group, one of its subsidiaries, Meet N Eat, was also honoured for its serene atmosphere, unique architecture, and quality services.

Meet N Eat serves a variety of food – Ghanaian, Continental and Indian dishes.

The Regional Director of GTA, Charles Buabeng in his speech, thanked the directors of Kingdom Group, James Rajamani, and Immanuel Rajamani for their support to the tourism industry as a whole.

He encouraged more companies or individuals to do same to push back the Tourism Authority even in the aftermath of the Covid-19 Pandemic where the many industries have received major blows.

The Kingdom Group of Companies was established in 2008, operating as Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited.

The Group who have invested in the weighbridge is a leading West African-based quality-focused Agro products exporter and supplier with its head office in Tema.

The Group has branches in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Togo and Benin.

Over the last decade, the Group’s outstanding service and delivery excellence have helped in its current position in the Agricultural sector and Trading Industry.

Some of the Group’s subsidiaries are Basileia Shipping and Logistics, Big Star Animal Feed, Kings Engineering and Construction, Kingdom Technologies, Kings Food Court, Meet and Eat Restaurant and Kings Travel and Tour.

The companies are owned by Immanuel Paulraj and James Rajamani who are Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim Group respectively.