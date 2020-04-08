Techiman North District in the Bono East Region is the latest to benefit from Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited’s series of donations towards the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

The company, on Monday April 6, 2020, presented a number of items to the assembly to help its officials to fight against the spread of the disease.

The donation forms part of Kingdom Exim’s efforts to help the people engage in the necessary precautionary measures and also support Government efforts in fighting the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the Techiman North District.

The items valued at GHC 75, 000 including boxes of face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, veronica buckets with stands, liquid soap formed part of the donation.

Presenting the items to the health directorate the Techiman Branch Manger of Kingdom Exim Gh Ltd Mr A. Sanjay said the gesture formed part of the company efforts to complement government’s effort to save lives in the country as the pandemic persists.

Mr Immanel Paulaj Rajamani and James Gnanaraj Rajaman the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited respectively donated the items to the district through Peter Mensah, the Techiman North District Chief Executive.

The DCE upon receiving the items, urged the people, especially the aged to adhere to preventive measures by World Health Organization and avoid public gatherings as well as wash their hands regularly with soap under running water.

Hon Mensah said the Region did not have the requisite equipment and logistics to contain the novel COVID-19, thus, it was important for all residents to endeavour to strictly observe the health safety protocols.

The DCE urged the security agencies especially those at entry points to discharge their duties effectively and maintain social distancing.

He was grateful to the chiefs in the Region for their support in the fight against the pandemic and Non-Governmental Organizations, which helped through donations.

Established in 2008, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited is a leading West African based quality-focused Agro products exporter and supplier with its head office in Tema-Ghana and other branches in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Togo and Benin.

Over the last decade, our outstanding service and delivery excellence has helped us in our current position in the Agricultural sector and Trading Industry.’

