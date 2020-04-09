Perhaps it is the first time you are hearing about the Kingdom Exim Group Limited but whatever the case, you are hearing of it in relation to the global fight against Covid-19.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 or the dreaded Coronavirus in Ghana, the Kingdom Exim Group and its subsidiaries have been fighting the virus from the own corner in many ways.

These they have done by providing protective and items recommended for the fight to many communities across the country.

So far, the Group has made item donations worth over GHC 255,000 and have made other community interventions by way of providing community-based education for people on how to live their lives to minimize the contraction of the virus.

60,000 Worth of Donation to Tema Municipal Assembly

The first of the many interventions made by the Group was when its subsidiary, Big Stars Animal Feed donated a number of items worth over GHC 60,000 to the Tema Municipal Assembly towards the Covid-19 fight.

The items including hand sanitizers, aace masks, hand gloves, liquid soaps, Veronica buckets and some tissues were donated by Immanuel Paulraj and James Rajamani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim respectively.

Kingdom Exim donates to TMA

Donation of GHS 70,000 worth of items to the office of Tema East Member of Parliament

Following on the heels of the Tema donation, were donation was the donation of GHS 70,000 worth of items to the officer of Tema East Member of Parliament, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.

This time, it was Kingdom Exim’s restaurants subsidiaries, Meet & Eat an Indian and Continental restaurant and Kings Food Court, a Ghanaian restaurant that made the donations.

The items were received by Hon. Titus-Glover who is also the Deputy Transport Minister in person.

The restaurants donated items such as hand sanitizer, Veronica buckets, tissue papers, liquid soaps among others.

The donation was made by Prasanth Kalidas, Head of the Restaurants for Meet & Eat and Kings Food Court.

Mr Prasanth Kalidas [left], Head of Restaurants for Meet & Eat and Kings Food Court in a pose with Tema East MP, Hon Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

RELATED ARTICLES:

Donation of GHS 50,000 Worth of Items in the Eastern Region

The next to benefit from these Corporate Social Responsibilities of the Kingdom Exim Group were communities in the Eastern Region who also had their fair shares of items.

Communities such as Wrenkyeren Amanfrom, Akyem Nkronso, Akyem Asafo, Akyem Akook and Akyem Odumasi received both items towards the Covid-19 fight.

The items donated included hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, waste bins, washing bowls, tissue papers, plastic tables, Liquid Soups, hand gloves and an electronic hand sanitizer machine, all of which were received by community leaders.

In the Eastern Region, the communities did not only benefit from items, they were also schooled on best hand-washing practices and others ways of minimizing the risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus from the Kingdom Exim team.

Donation of GHS 75,000 worth of items in the Techiman North District

The last in the series of donations by the Kingdom Group happened in the Bono East Region where the Group donated items worth over GHS 75,000 to the District Assembly.

The items donated in Techiman included boxes of face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, veronica buckets with stands, liquid soap, which items were donated by the Techiman Branch Manager of Kingdom Exim Gh Ltd Mr A. Sanjay.

The items were received by Peter Mensah, the Techiman North District Chief Executive on behalf of his people.

Techiman Branch Manager of Kingdom Exim Gh Ltd Mr A. Sanjay [far right] handing over the items to the DCE of Techiman North, Hon. Peter Mensah

So who are the Kingdom Group of Companies?

The Kingdom Group of Companies was established in 2008, operating as Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited.

The Group is a leading West African-based quality-focused Agro products exporter and supplier with its head office in Tema-Ghana.

The Group has branches in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Togo and Benin.

Over the last decade, the Group’s outstanding service and delivery excellence has helped in its current position in the Agricultural sector and Trading Industry.

Some of the Group’s subsidiaries are Basileia Shipping and Logistics, Big Star Animal Feed, Kings Engineering and Contruction, Kingdom Technologies, Kings Food Court, Meet and Greet Restaurant and Kings Travel and Tour.

The companies are owned by Immanuel Paulraj and James Rajamani who are Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim Group respectively.