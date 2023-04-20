National Democratic Congress (NDC) Keta parliamentary aspirant, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has described as frivolous, a petition challenging his eligibility.

This comes after the Functional Executive Committee of NDC at its meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, deferred its decision on his eligibility for further probe.

The petition challenges some membership registration irregularities of the aspirant in the Keta and Ashaiman Constituencies.

But a statement by his lawyers addressed to the committee has denied the allegations, stating they are malicious, misleading and false, hence the vetting committee should dismiss them.

“Dr Emmanuel Jones-Mensah is a validly registered member of the National Democratic Congress at VALCO FLAT BASE I branch of the Ashaiman Constituency since 2018.

“He is on record to have denounced and renounced registration of his name as a member of the Keta Constituency and has long dissociated himself from the wrongful insertion of his name

in the Register,” portions of the statement read.

The lawyers maintained the aspirant has not violated any of the party’s laws.

“It is palpably clear from the above that our client has not violated any laws be it the party or national constitution or the party’s guidelines for the vetting of aspirants.

“It is our prayer that your venerable committee should not entertain vexatious and frivolous allegations against hardworking and dedicated members of the NDC who are ready to serve humanity and improve the fortunes of the party,” the statement added.

Dr Jones-Mensah is contesting in the May 13 election with Kwame Dzidzorli Gakpe, incumbent MP, Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor, Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto and Mr Paul Mensah Voegborlo.

Meanwhile, Concerned National NDC branch executives of Keta have sent strong warnings to some aspirants who are allegedly spreading false rumours that the aspirant does not qualify to contest for the upcoming primaries to immediately stop or face their wrath.

The concerned branch executives noted that their candidate, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, has been vetted by the vetting committee and must be allowed to have the peace of mind to campaign towards the primaries.

According to the group, Dr Kojo Jones Mensah, who is highly educated and connected, has in just a few months transformed Keta through his developmental projects at Anyako, Lawoshime, and Hatorgodor among many other communities in the Keta Constituency.

The group is, however, appealing to the NDC to ensure a level playing field for all parliamentary aspirants at Keta as they are ready to “die fighting” against the alleged “evil people” destroying his image.

Below is the full statement from Dr Jones-Mensah’s lawyers: