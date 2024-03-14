The Ministry of Health, through the Kenya Institute of Primate Research (KIPRE), has launched the African Snakebite Alliance (ASA), uniting Kenya, Eswatini, Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda, and the United Kingdom. ASA’s goal is to combat snakebite envenoming (SBE) in Africa with locally tailored solutions.

With the Ministry of Health spending approximately one billion shillings annually on snakebite treatment, ASA aims to develop region-specific vaccines and improve snakebite management policies and practices.

The launch represents a collaborative effort among Ministries of Health, local stakeholders, international organizations, and donor partners to devise strategies and allocate resources for addressing SBE in Africa.

Institute of Primate Research

World Health Organization Kenya

World Health Organization (WHO)

Amref Health Africa in Kenya

Rwanda Biomedical Center

Eswatini Antivenom Foundation

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.