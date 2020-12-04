After topping charts with their ‘No Dulling’ tune which featured Kuami Eugene, music group Keche is set to release its latest ‘Good Mood’ song ahead of the December 7 election.

Management of GEM media and Keche took the decision to set a ‘Good Mood’ for the festive season, as well as to remind Ghanaians to let peace prevail before, during, and after the election period.

Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe together known as Keche, joined forces with the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker Fameye this time around to create the magic.

‘Good Mood’ is an upbeat song produced by Hit Beatz. The song talks about how important it is to be happy.

No matter the circumstance life may present to you at a particular period, your situation at that moment may be far better than the next person. The song communicates that the future is not in our hands so one has to live their best lives today being optimistic in any situation

Keep yourself in a good mood by believing in the revolution of tomorrow because no one knows what tomorrow will bring, Keche said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the song will be available on all digital platforms on December 5, 2020.