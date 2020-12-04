The Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPN) has urged photojournalists and videographers accredited by the Electoral Commission to adhere to regulations to ensure a successful and peaceful election this year.

President of GPN, David Andoh, in a release, admonished his members to exercise high professionalism and fair judgement as they cover the December 7 polls.

He encouraged the team to move in groups and promptly alert security personnel on duty of any unusual occurrences.

In a statement, the GPN said:

The GPN has observed that on an occasion like this photojournalists and videographers going about their lawful duty of photographing events and some infractions in society are attacked by some unscrupulous persons ostensibly to prevent scrutiny or evade arrest.

This is not only unfortunate but is also against the fundamental human rights of photojournalists and all efforts must be made to ensure their security.

It must be pointed out that photography ‘is an important medium that helps document moments of life and presents objective perspectives that catalyses the development of nations.’

MORE

In other words, photography is the perfect mirror that reflects happenings in society, as such all well-meaning Ghanaians must support, protect and encourage photojournalists to carry out their responsibility faithfully to help speed up the development of the country.

GPN, affiliated with the Ghana Journalists Association, is the umbrella body that promotes professionalism and the welfare of photojournalists and Videographers among other ideals.