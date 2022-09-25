Contestant Isaac Kwabena KBaw has emerged winner of the Season 2 of Adepam fashion show.

Showers of blessings trickled when KBaw was announced winner for the show after 12 weeks of serving audiences back-to-back jaw-dropping designs.

His win has denied the show of it’s first female winner. KBaw enters the history book as the second winner, only after the maiden edition’s Berimapa.

He walks home with GHS 15,000, four industrial machines, an all-expense paid trip for two and other goodies summing up to GHS 80,000.

The contestants were beside themselves with joy as they hug the ultimate champion who doubles as a two-time ‘best designer for the night’ in week 4 and 6 respectively.

Contestant Grace who came in second place also walks away with GHS 10,000 and other goodies worth thousands of cedis.

Secong runner up for the night was Ahmed; he was presented with a cash price of GHS 6,000 for a good run in the 12 weeks the show aired.

In forth place was Portia and finally Emma.

