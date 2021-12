The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is on the verge of shutdown following the compulsory isolation of a number of its staff who have tested positive for the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Management says tests run on suspected cases in the past week came back 80 to 90 per cent positive.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof Baafour Kofi Poku, recommends cancelling all Christmas activities to minimise the spread.

