It has come to light that Ghana’s security agencies picked up international dancehall icon Beenie man during his visit to the country.

According to reports, he had flouted health protocols after testing positive for the Covid-19 after assessment by authorities on his arrival in Ghana.

The Jamaican artiste was billed to perform at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert but was sent into mandatory quarantine at the AH Hotel immediately after touching down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to reports, he broke the directive by vacating the facility to appear on media platforms including the much-anticipated concert which saw a star-studded lineup sharing the same stage at the AICC Grand Arena in Accra.

Credit: Burniton Music Group® via Twitter

After his round of activities within the country, Beenie Man is alleged to have been arrested upon his return to the Ghana Immigration Service at the airport for his passport.

However, the issue has currently been handed to the Ghana Health Service under whose watch the dancehall artiste is said to have procured a fake clearance certificate to enable him to break protocol.

Security officials are said to be investigating this claim.

Others who performed at the Bhim Concert included Kwaw Kese, MzVee and Samini.

Health experts have warned of a potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic if measures are not strengthened amid this festive season.

Source: Ghana Health Service

Latest data from the GHS says Ghana’s Covid-19 infections have reached a record high, with over 1,320 cases in one day taking active cases to nearly 6,400.

So far 1,277 persons have died from the virus as 137,760 have been confirmed since the outbreak began.