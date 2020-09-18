Seven suspects arrested in connection with the lynching of a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh, have re-appeared before the Bole Magistrate Court.

The suspects were charged on the basis of conspiracy, murder and unlawful trial after canning, slapping and kicking an alleged witch.

The suspects were initially discharged but were re-arrested immediately and committed to prison custody.

Five other suspects, who were acting on the commands of a high priestess who declared Akua Denteh possessed, have, however, been discharged again.

The two culprits, who allegedly meted out the assaults, Hajia Filipina and Latifa Bumaye, are, however, still in the box awaiting the next trial on October 13 at the Tamale High Court.

Meanwhile, the six suspects in the Sumpini assault which left a 50-year-old injured, have also been granted bail of GH¢ 2,000.00.