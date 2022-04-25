A middle-aged woman has been convicted to a fine of ¢3,800 for inflicting blade wounds on her husband’s lover at Banda-Nkwanta in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

23-year-old Charity Bemah is to pay a fine of ¢3,000 and a compensation of ¢800.00 to the victim or by default, shall serve 12 months imprisonment.

According to the prosecutor in the case, ASP Wisdom Pavis Agbaklah, Charity attacked her victim on April 14, at a bar, where she inflicted blade wounds on her body.

The case was later reported to the Banda-Nkwanta police and the suspect was arrested immediately.

The said victim was given a police medical form to visit a health facility for treatment.

In court, the 23-year-old pleaded guilty to her crime. According to Charity Bemah, she is not well taken care of by her husband due to the presence of his lover.

In his final judgment, the presiding judge, Edward Essel, urged the suspect to iron out such issues with her husband and not the women he goes after.