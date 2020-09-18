New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Western regional General secretary, Charles Bisue, has sent an important message to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December polls.

This comes on the back of the ‘snub’ from some residents in the region who met the NDC’s running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

A viral video captured the NDC’s vice-presidential candidate touring a part of the Western region without a crowd.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was seen waving residents from her V8 vehicle but they looked unconcerned and went about their normal duties.

A situation Mr Bissue believes does not augur well for the party in the area with regards to the 2020 election.

“In Axim, if the MP, Catherine Afeku should drive through the principal streets, market women and all will troop in to cheer her up but for a vice presidential candidate to face this, it does not speak well,” he said.

He sent the message of caution while speaking on Prime Morning on Joy Prime.

To him, the party’s strategists need to rethink, adding if they are convinced that is not the real situation, they can bring out a counter video.

“Takoradi Market Circle is a place that if you will win the election, you will know when you drive through the place. So they should have gone out to assess the place before sending in whoever it was,” he added.

Listen to Mr Bissue in the video attached above: