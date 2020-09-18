Comedian Funny Face on Friday stormed Hitz FM‘s studio uninvited to present his awards to Daybreak Hitz host Andy Dosty and his panelists against claims by colleague actor Lil Win that he did not deserve them.

Lil Win, speaking to an entertainment blogger, said Funny Face didn’t deserve to be adjudged ‘Best Actor of the Year’ at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards because he comes nowhere close to him.

Lil Win added that ace actors such as Kofi Adjorlolo, Van Vicker and others, who were equally nominated in that category, deserved it more than “mere” Funny Face whose work’s did not deserve the plaque.

But Funny Face, though has smoked the peace pipe with Lil Win, decided to spite him by storming the entertainment edifice, Hitz FM.

He made it obvious his gallant entry was due to Mr Nkansah‘s claim that he didn’t deserve the movie awards.

These are the awards that brought me calamity. This is Lead Actor Outstanding one. I didn’t bring the Favourite Actor.

I will beat him again. He cannot fight me. I will beat him very well. I also won the ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’ Kasoa Trotro but its not on TV now, he said.