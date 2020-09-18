Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have finally unveiled their new management team ahead of the new season.

The team is headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The new management team has been awarded a three-year mandate to steer the club to success.

In a statement released on Friday, the CEO named a team of six gentlemen and two ladies.

The team include Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the Administrative and Operations Manager, Moses Antwi Benefo as the Communications Manager.

The others are Eric Amoako Twum, Commercial Manager with Thomas Sevordzi also acting as the Finance Manager.

Dentaa Amoateng, Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng, Nilo Effori and David Obeng Nyarko are all part of the new management team.