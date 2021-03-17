One of the main accused persons in the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the East Gonja district of the Savannah region has told the court hearing her case that she’s pregnant.

The suspects were before the Tamale High Court for their trial in the murder which happened in July 2020.

The prosecution, led by state Attorney Francis Asobayire, Gertrude Gesuah Johnson Assistant State Attorney, and Francis Gyimah says the Kafaba case has not seen a conclusion as many thought.

Attorney Francis Asobayire in an interview with Adom News says an application for bail has been made by counsel for the accused at the last adjourned date in February 2021.

The application prayed the court for bail on the grounds that the 1st accused, Hajia Serina, is pregnant.

The prosecution in opposition to this application argued that the accused did not show any medical record of the pregnancy as alleged by the counsel for the accused.

The court, after listening to both sides made an order for a pregnancy test to be carried out on the 1st accused, Serina.

The case has been adjourned to 29 and 30th of March for continuation as both still plead not guilty to the offense.

However, State Attorney Francis Asobayire has said that copies of a videotape intended to be used at the trial ought to be disclosed as it has been done today in the court, giving prospects to the case.



The two suspects, Hajia Serina and Latifa Bumaya have, however, been remanded in prison custody in Tamale.