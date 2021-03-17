President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for Cote d’Ivoire to attend the funeral of its late Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko.

This will be held on Wednesday, 17th March, in Abidjan, capital of Cote d’Ivoire.

President Akufo-Addo’s attendance is in his capacity as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

An eight-day period of national mourning for the late Prime Minister was announced by President Alassane Outtarra last Thursday, with the burial scheduled for Friday, 19th March.

ALSO READ:

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.