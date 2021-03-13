President Nana Akufo-Addo has extolled caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for his budget statement presentation.

The Suame Member of Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs on Friday, March 12, 2021, took the stead of Finance Minister-Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta to read the budget on the Floor of Parliament.

His presentation follows the inability of Mr Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana on time from his medical leave in the United States.

The 2021 budget, titled the Won Ya who hiee was on the theme, ‘Economic Revitalisation through Completion, Consolidation & Continuity.’

The over three-hour-long presentation touched mainly on the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and post covid recovery plans.

Taking to his Facebook page, the President shared photos from the moment and penned brief but powerful words to eulogise the lawmaker.

“Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu read the budget as if he does it every year;” he lauded.

The President’s post has since seen a section of Ghanaians also express their admiration for Mr Mensah-Bonsu.

Read the full post below: