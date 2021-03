Actress and television personality, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has opened up about a condition she suffered as a child.

According to Efia Odo, she underwent a hernia surgery at age 7.

She disclosed this after a fan enquired about the shape of her navel in a photo she posted on social media.

The actress was spotted in bum shorts and a bikini top which gave way to her belly when she posed for the camera.

Efia Odo

