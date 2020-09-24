The sister of Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, has made her mother’s attempt to body-shame her fruitless.

In a video, which captured mother and daughter share a lovely moment together, she raised concerns over the young lady’s apron belly.

To the mother, Adombi Serwah, a lady of her age should be able to keep her body in shape through exercise or with the help of girdles.

However, in a rebuttal, the daughter, only known as Princess, told her mum she likes her stature, adding she just wants to be herself.

The unconvinced mother stressed people will see her as pregnant.

After all her efforts proved futile, she just had to let sleeping dogs lie and they joyfully jammed to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Aben wo ha.’

Watch the video below: