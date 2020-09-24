Award-winning afrobeat artiste, Kelvyn Boy, appears to have smoked the peace pipe with Dancehall icon, Stonebwoy.

Kelvyn Boy has been spotted seriously jamming to Stonewboy’s ‘Putuu’ freestyle.

For some time now, there has bad blood between Kelvyn Boy and Stonebwoy which caused the latter to sack the young artiste from his label.

In the viral video, Kelvyn Boy, who appeared to be at a party with his friends, is seen singing and dancing to Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ song.

Kelvyn Boy was able to sing the song line by line as he enjoys himself in the video.

