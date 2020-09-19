The sister of Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, famed as Efia Odo, has been spotted in a new photo that has got most of her fans gushing and fantasizing at the same time.

In the new photo of the actress’ sister seen on her official social media handle, she is seen modelling Efia Odo’s swimwear.

The actress’ sister, known only as Princess AP, posed in Bodied By Odo, the swimwear line of her sister as she shows support to her family member.

The dance, model and entertainer appeared quite excited as she showcases her sister’s creation and it could be seen in her facial expression.

After posting the rather beautiful photo in her sister’s clothing line, Princess AP captioned it: “Say the name, say the price, put them diamonds on your ear. Shinin’ like a chandelier ✨ @bodied_byodo on the body by @efia_odo”.

Many fans and followers of the actress’ sister took to the comment section to shower awesome words on her.