The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is on a collision course with President Nana Akufo-Addo over his decision to slash budget estimates for the Judiciary and the Legislature.

Mr Bagbin, during the presentation of the 2021 budget statement last Friday, directed the Interim Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was present to convey the message to the President that any slash in the budget estimates for the two institutions will not be entertained.

In response, President Nana Akufo-Addo, through his Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, announced to the Speaker a GH¢77 million slash in the estimate presented by the Judiciary and Judicial Service and over GH¢119 million from the estimate of the Legislature.

The presidency cites current economic challenges for the decision.

In a sharp rebuttal, the Speaker, in a letter dispatched to the Jubilee House today, indicated the constitution bars the Executive from revising estimates presented by the judiciary and the Legislature since they are equal arms of government.

ALSO READ:

Mr Bagbin went ahead to issue a stern warning to Committees which will consider the budget estimates against approving such estimates with the ceiling offered by the president.

The Speaker further disclosed he will not forward the appropriation bill to the president for his ascent when passed if negotiations are not done to find a common ground for the allocation of the two organs instead of the imposition.