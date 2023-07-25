Residents of five farming communities at Kadjebi of the Oti Region are elated about the discovery and exploration of Iron ore deposits in the area, hoping it would change their economic situation for the better.

According to them, the discovery would open-up the area, however, they were mindful of their farms being destroyed.

Already Santrokofi, Akpafu, Bowri and Likpe residents have registered their displeasure and refusal to allow any iron ore exploratory activities over fear their lands and produce will be destroyed by the mining activities.

This was revealed when Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation, (GIISDEC), engaged five communities in the Kadjebi Akan district on the possible impact iron ore mining activities would have on their livelihood in the area.

These residents at Asato, Wawaso, Ketepi, Kosamba and Gyamurome, were much concerned about their farms and livelihood.

The residents assured to release their land to the mining company but warned not to compromise if due compensation is not paid to them as they have the notion that their produce would be destroyed.

The Deputy Chief Executive of GIISDEC, Fui G Segbedzi, has however assured residents of minimal destruction to the soil at the exploratory stages and compensation would be done in case of destruction to any food or cash crop.

However, Bhavesh Kumar has also called for support from the residents as preparations were underway for the mining of Iron ore in the area.

