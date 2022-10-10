The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua G. Makuba, has revealed that iron ore has been discovered in the Region.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said the discovery of iron ore will transform the country’s economy.

“I want to advise people in Accra to start looking for land in the Oti Region because what is going to take Ghana from our current state to a very industrialised nation has been found in the Oti Region and that is the iron ore,” he said.

According to him, the discovery has been made in greater quantities by the Ghana Integrated Iron Ore Development Corporation in collaboration with the Geological Service Department.

He added that the iron ore was found in the Guan, Biakoye, Jasikan, Kajebi and Krachi districts of the Oti Region.

Districts /Towns iron ore discoveries has been made.

Mr Makuba noted that mining of the iron ore has not commenced yet. This, he explained, is because the quantum of the resource is being estimated.

“Currently we are at a stage the technical people will call it mineral resource estimation to get the actual tonnage available on the land,” he stated.

The Oti Regional Minister pointed out that although estimation is being done to ascertain the tonnage, some private investors have already committed funds to the development of the natural resource.