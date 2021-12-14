Iron ore has been discovered in commercial quantities in the Oti Region. It is at Akokrowa, a farming community in the Oti Region.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, disclosed this when he toured the area of the discovery on Tuesday.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority led the discovery of the large quantities of Iron ore deposits.

The iron ore is 55.22 weight percent (fe) and of a higher grade.

Mr Jinapor, at a meeting with the chiefs and people of Akokrowa on Tuesday (December 14, 2021), said the government will ensure that the commodity found in the area benefits the people.

He said the government is determined to provide value addition to its raw commodity and would ensure that the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development works closely with the GGSA and the community to ensure that the full value chain is retained in the region and the country.

He maintained that the exploration and the business of the Iron will create jobs and wealth for the people of Oti and the country in general.

He described the discovery of the iron ore in commercial quantities as ”good news” and urged the chiefs and people to work in harmony to drive development to the area.

The Omanhene of the Apesokubi Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Koram II, expressed the readiness of his people to make the project a success.

”I will release lands to expand and push the progress of the work as and when required,” he said.