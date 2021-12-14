All our 35 TVET institutions are being equipped to meet world-class statuses, Deputy Education Minister, Gifty Ampfo Twum has said.


The move, according to Madam Twum, is to build a robust sector that can help reduce the high youth unemployment rate in the country.


“I believe if we want to move forward as a country, TVET is the way to go so we have built workshops in all our TVET institutions to meet a world-class status,” she said.


She disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, adding the government is focused and committed to prioritising the sector.


“There is now a uniform curriculum package used for all TVET institutions, which means there’s programme accreditation for all Pre-Tertiary and Technical Universities across the country, and they are equipped with the needed resources.

“This will enable us to deliver competent-based training, at the laboratory and at the centers where students can do their simulation and also do their practicals,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, stressed TVET students are not average but ingenious people, hence must be given the needed support to thrive.




