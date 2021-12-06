Multiple award-winning musician, Kofi Kinaata, has made a clarion call to the government to prioritise Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) in the country.

According to him, it is an effective remedy to the rising youth unemployment in the country as it will equip beneficiaries with the needed skills set for the job market.

The musician, born Martin King Arthur, stressed TVET will empower the youth to set up their own businesses and further employ others.

“Technical education should be our topmost priority as a country if we really want to develop faster. I urge the government to help make technical education very attractive to all in the country,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He further appealed for allowances to be paid to TVET students as it is being done for trainee teachers and nurses.

This comes barely a week after a former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, made a similar call to the government.

Speaking at a lecture dubbed the Ghanaian Dream; Transforming the economy through job creation and opportunities for all, he bemoaned the neglect of technical and vocational training over the years.

To him, the situation might have contributed to the high unemployment and rising poverty among the youth as many lack basic job skills.