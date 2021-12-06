Former Deputy Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has kicked against the strike which took effect in the early hours of Monday, December 6.

The Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators announced a sit-down strike to seek from the government the removal of the five specific nuisance levies and taxes in the 2022 budget.

This has left pedestrians, particularly on the Lapaz-Madina stretch, stranded over drivers’ refusal to load vehicles.

This action, per his perspective, is not favourable, considering the current economic standing of the country.

He elaborated on Badwam Mpensempensemu on Adom TV that such a drastic decision will affect not just drivers but the average Ghanaian.

He diagnosed that when there is a negotiation between leaders without trust, such menaces will be recorded in the country.

He was confident the Transport Ministry and the Coordinating Council would find ways in solving the issue.

He called on drivers to listen to the leaders of the country.

‘’Looking at the passion of the Union on the strike, they should listen to our leaders and the leaders will definitely agree on something,’’ he stressed.

On Friday, December 3, the Union made it known to the public the possibility of a strike in the country after the initial signal to the government was greeted with deafening silence.



