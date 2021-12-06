The dreadlocks and exaggerated beard of Ghana’s very own Ras Kuuku have shaped the perception of many that he was born to be a Reggae guru.

True to that, Ras has lived up to expectations by producing back-to-back hit songs, solidifying his position as one of the few musicians rekindling the fire of the genre.

What many do not know is that Reggae music was his second option, a passion he ignited as late as 2009 when the genre was just about gaining momentum as an international style.

“Had I not been a musician, I would have pursued a career in football,” he revealed for the first time in an interview on Ghana’s most entertaining channel, Adom TV, during the Ahosepe Xtra show.

Though he did not give details on that aspect of his life, the now 37-year-old disclosed he was a very good footballer back in the days.

At the time when he was simply known as Kojo Kurankye, he was a forward who excelled in the attacking position.

He further stated that he used to play 11, 7 or 10 positions in the community games.

Watch video below:



