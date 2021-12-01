Gospel musician Eric Jeshurun Okyere has opened up on how he secured a university admission while still in Senior High School (SHS).

According to him, this was in his second year at the Breman Asikuma SHS in the Central Region after his basic education at the Achimota Preparatory School.

With chartered accountant as his childhood dream, he applied to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), formerly IPS.

“I wrote six papers in the NOV/DEC and excelled with flying colours so I bought the IPS forms and had admission while still at Breman Asikuma. So I was coming for lectures every weekend,” he told Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ashy3ase3.

Jeshurun narrated the commencement of his tertiary education did not deter him from sitting for the main SHS exit exams which he excelled.

However, he had the shock of his life after a prayer service one night when a complete stranger told him he is supposed to be at the University of Ghana (Legon) and not IPS.

“It was left with just about two weeks for the application deadline and I applied but didn’t even get admission into the business school. I was offered Religion, Political Science, Ration and Sociology,” he recounted.

Despite not being happy with the choice of programme, the musician noted it marked the beginning of greater heights in life for him and he is grateful to God for everything that happened.

“To date, I am convinced God took me to Legon not just for the certificate but opened me up for his work and other opportunities in life,” he said.