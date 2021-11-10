Host of Adom FM’s live worship, Kwabena Idan, has rendered an unqualified apology to his mother over what he describes as a waste of her money, time, and other resources while growing up.



As someone who pursued business in secondary school, it was his dream to be an accountant in the future.



However, his mother preferred teaching and did all she could to realise that dream which he deliberately ruined.



“I finished my WASSCE in November 1996 and when the results came, she insisted I go to Teacher Training College and bought the forms though I told her I could not be a teacher so I deliberately made mistakes while filling.



“She bought them for about three times; Winneba, Fosu, and Takoradi Polytechnic and she never got to know but if she’s watching me today, I really want to apologise to her, ” he told Adom TV’S Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ashyase3 show.

Despite the pain he put his mother through, the man of God noted he still couldn’t pursue his childhood accountant dream and is now a media personality.



“I was listening to Radio Windybay, a campus-based radio and heard someone play gospel songs and at that moment, I had the conviction that was something I could do and went to speak to the programmes manager who agreed and that was where my journey began,” he said.

