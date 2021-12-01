Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has opined that the conduct of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu doesn’t qualify him to be the Leader of the Majority group in Parliament.

He revealed on Adom TV’s Badwam that the role of the Majority Leader differs from that of the Minority Leader, but the former’s character is questionable.

According to Mr Akandoh, the Majority Leader is the head of his side in the House who serves as a unifying factor in Parliament yet he doesn’t exhibit such qualities.

“The characteristics of the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader are different. As a Majority Leader, you are the Leader of the House.

“You don’t insult, lie and be arrogant. You are supposed to be a unifying factor, you carry everybody on board in the House,” he said.

Mr Andoh again said that the negligence of the Majority Leaders’ role as the Leader of the House is the cause of the chaos among both groups in Parliament.

“He is very arrogant, the egos are high. Just a clear admission is the rejection of the budget on Friday. So we can cooperate and proceed forward,” he stressed.

His comments follow the approval of the 2022 budget by the Majority group on the 30th of November, 2021 after an initial walk-out during the first voting.

The 2022 budget presented before the House by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was rejected in Parliament on Friday 27th November 2021.