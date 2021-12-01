Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court, on Wednesday, sentenced one Gabriel Kingsley to eight months imprisonment for internet fraud.

Justice Khobo sentenced Kingsley after he pleaded guilty to the allegation of fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He, however, gave the convict an option of N300,000 fine.

Khobo ordered that an iPhone 12 Pro max, iPhone X Pro max, iPhone 11, and one Samsung galaxy, being proceeds of crime recovered from the convict be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Earlier, the EFCC counsel, P. C. Onyeneho, told the court that the convict was arrested based on intelligence information received by the agency.

According to Onyeneho, sometime in January 2021, Kingsley fraudulently deceived an American, Damian Frank of the sum of $2,000 by posing as a female.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 321 of the Penal Code.

