Son of one of the richest men in Nigeria, Davido, has claimed that he did not know his father’s financial status until he was 13 years of age.

Despite admitting that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, was always busy with his business conglomerates, Davido said he had no hint of the billions of Naira resting in his account.

He made the disclosure while praising his father for his modesty and humility in a latest interview on Nigeria’s Earn Your Leisure.

Davido revealed part of the reason he did not suspect his father was a billionaire was that he lived his life in all simplicity and did not spend lavishly on his family.

Back then when he was just 11 years, Davido remembers his father drove a Honda car, while his mother was an owner of a Toyota truck.

It was until they moved to a plush, well-decorated multiple-bedroom home in Lagos Island that he was exposed to the reality.

Fast forward till this day, the Internationally recognised singer has been living in full glory, with many ‘connections’ at his disposal.

He said that is how he landed the moniker Omo Baba Olowo (OBO), to wit son of a rich man.

Davido’s father is a business magnate and founder and President of Adeleke University. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holdings Limited.

Most of Mr Adeleke’s siblings are politicians and Senators in Nigeria.

Watch video below: