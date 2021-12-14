Deputy Education Minister, Gifty Twum Ampofo, has urged parents to be supportive of their children who have an interest in Technical and Vocational Training (TVET).



According to her, it is gradually becoming the main driver of education in the country, and the need for more students to be encouraged to take that path.



She cautioned society must desist from describing TVET students as poor or average students, adding they equally have sharp brains and are intelligent as their colleagues in other second-cycle schools.



For this reason, the Educationist, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, noted the government has taken bold steps to sanitise and make the sector attractive.



Madam Twum made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating there is an urgent need for Ghana to pay significant attention to training highly skilled human resources, hence the government’s commitment.

“If we want to eradicate poverty as a country, TVET is the way to go because we would become highly competitive.



“A Ghana beyond aid could only be possible when the youth are equipped with competitive global skills and introduced to various skilled careers,” she stated.