Ghana international, Christian Atsu, has been found dead in Turkey following an earthquake that struck the country last week.

The 31-year-old was left in the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country.

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side, Hatayspor, together with the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, were trapped in the rubble.

However, after days of search, it has been confirmed that the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has been found dead.

Confirming the unfortunate news, Atsu’s agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, tweeted saying, “Christian Atsu was found and unfortunately passed away.”

Christian Atsu bulundu ve maalesef hayatını kaybetti — Murat Uzunmehmet (@MuratUzunmehmet) February 18, 2023

Atsu moved to Turkey last September and scored his first goal for Hatayspor just hours before the devastating earthquake.

To date, the disaster has claimed the lives of over 35,000 individuals.

The former Everton winger is famously remembered for winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] best player.

Atsu was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

