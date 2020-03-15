Dr Badu Sarkodie, the Director for Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has admitted that there are four more new coronavirus cases, making a total of 6 persons affected by the Covid-19 disease in Ghana.

At a press conference on Sunday to announce the new developments, Dr Badu Sarkodie said these new cases like the previous two were imported into the county.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, two more new cases were reported as Covid-19. One each from Ashanti Region and Greater Accra Region… The second is a female student who traveled to the USA and came back with symptoms.

Yesterday, late in the afternoon… we received new two cases… 42-year-old Ghanaian male who travelled to Switzerland and UK in the past 14 days. His symptoms started on 9th march and he reported on the 14th.

The second is 41-year-old Ghanaian male who reported to the Tema General hospital. He had travelled to Germany and Turkey.

Dr Sarkodie however made it clear that the affected persons didn’t show any sign of the disease at the time they were entering into the country.

He added that contact tracing has been commenced to check persons who might have had contact with the affected patients to curb the virus from spreading.

They weren’t having sign … they are under treatment and this brings to a total of six confirmed cases with no death and this is the situation… contact tracing has started, I will give details later, Dr Sarkodie noted.

At the presser, Ghanaians were advised to wash their hands regularly and also avoid social meetings to prevent the possible contracting of the novel coronavirus.