General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Justice Yankson, says the $100m committed towards the fight against the deadly coronavirus may not be enough if the cases escalate in Ghana.

His comment follows the confirmation of two cases in Ghana on Friday after President Akufo-Addo in an address on Wednesday said he had directed the Minister for Finance to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

In spite of the president’s announcement, Dr Yankson says there must be adequate measures in place, looking at the widespread nature of the various in other countries and investments been made.

RELATED STORIES:

“$100m for coronavirus fight? I would ask for more. We have no idea how the coronavirus case is likely to escalate but we cannot wait for an escalation because if it does, we will suffer,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekossii Sen, Dr Yankson urged all health facilities to create temporal holding centres to enable them deal with any suspected case.

He gave the assurance that the GMA was ready to put their expertise to bear for the fight against coronavirus but called for education on the coronavirus instead of the spread of rumours and fear-mongering which he believes can cause other problems.

“We must all accept the confirmation but trust our health professionals who are doing their best and we must rely on information sharing and follow the necessary precautions,” he urged