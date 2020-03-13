Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Accra, David Osei, has urged American companies and investors to partner Ghanaian companies in order not to lose out on great opportunities in the near future.

Mr Osei is of the view that Africa is rapidly developing and will soon become a hot spot for trade and technological advancement in some few years and American companies needed to take full advantage of that.

Speaking in an interview via Skype on US-based CNBC, he explained that aside investment, Americans were known to impart knowledge to those they work with by giving them comprehensive training that leaves them empowered long after a partnership had ended.

READ ALSO

“Africans love Americans because when an American comes to do a partnership with you, they leave knowledge behind. They leave you with experience, they leave you with empowerment,” he said.

He further urged foreign investors not to be discouraged by the challenges of doing business in Africa, as the creation of the Silicon Accra project will solve such challenges.

The Silicon Accra project, an innovation centre to be built on a 60 acre of land which seeks to promote technology on the continent, will be home to research institutions, large companies and start-ups to provide solutions to Africa’s technological challenges.

The first phase of the project, consists of 20,000 offices to serve as co-working space, 220-unit residential apartments and a $5 million seed money for investment in Ghanaian and African technology start-ups.