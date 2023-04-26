The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has urged Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to continue the good works of her predecessor Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

The Association says Justice Anin Yeboah has done an enormous amount of work which ought to be continued.

The Association in endorsing the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo advised her to set her own record.

The General Secretary of the JUSAG, Yakubu Abdulai, thus, asked her to work towards eliminating any form of intimidation and mistreatment of their members when approved.

“With the current CJ [Justice Anin Yeboah], we are cool, his doors are always opened and the support has been massive that was why we gave him the honour of the most labour-friendly CJ of all time in the Judiciary and we are hoping that when our mother the Lady CJ comes in, she is going to break that record and make her doors opened 24/7 for us to come and address issues of labour, issues bordering on our promotions, issues bordering on training and retraining of staff, issues bordering on disciplinary matters when it comes up,” he said in an interview with Citi TV on Wednesday.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice.

The President in a letter to the Council of State on Tuesday, April 25, said her nomination is to avoid any vacuum that would occur following the retirement of the current Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah on May 24.

“Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah is due to retire from the bench on May 24, 2023, his seventieth birthday. In order to avoid a vacuum and ensure that a new Chief Justice is immediately in office after his retirement.

“I have decided to begin the process of appointment now. Article 144 (1) of the constitution, which governs the appointment of a Chief Justice, requires that I, first consult with the Council of State before seeking the approval of Parliament.

“Consequently, I am nominating Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, a member of the Supreme Court, as the new Chief Justice. I hereby enclose a copy of her curriculum vitae for your attention,” excerpts of the letter said.

Justice Mrs Torkornoo per this nomination, will be vetted by Parliament and approve her nomination or otherwise.

She will become the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana after Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

