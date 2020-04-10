Actress Juliet Ibrahim is being crucified on twitter for a comment about Africans.

Since the advent of colonialism, Africa has been depicted as the poorest of continents with its citizens malnourished and undeveloped, and Juliet Ibrahim’s comment seemed to have added colour to that notion.

Commenting on an Instagram live of Canadian artiste, Tony Lanez, Miss Ibrahim expressed surprise she did not see Africans on his page begging like they are ‘fond of doing’.

In another instance, she commented on how the rapper was spilling milk, adding Africans need it for survival.

“If this was African artiste live video; account numbers go full comment section oo.

“Milk that some people need to feed in Africa,” she commented.

The comments did not please some social media lovers who dragged her into the mud.

Read some comments below:

Juliet Ibrahim out here draggin a whole continent uno, was the comment in the second frame even necessary !! makin it look like Africa is a refugee camp



Kumasi Kim kardashian please pic.twitter.com/Xqffvbrn59 — AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) April 10, 2020

How dumb and daft can you get for you to say something like this? 🤔



Juliet Ibrahim is demented pic.twitter.com/wlGtfeoUgW — Mukarram Ruma (@Ruma010) April 10, 2020

Juliet Ibrahim disrespected and insulted Africa on Tory Lanez’s Instagram live last night.

I still don’t know what’s funny about the comments she dropped??



..and if we talk too much now Judas the rat will say we are Set Awon twitter haters geng. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) April 10, 2020

Africa celebrities always disgrace themselves with any given opportunity, How many accounts number did Juliet Ibrahim see in fatherDwm & Eva’s live, ubi and davido, Masterkraft and pheelz’s live, Shizzi and Sarz live?



The fact that you’re celebrity does not mean you have sense.. — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 10, 2020

This is not appropriate on many levels, what kind of comparison is this? how will you compare Juliet Ibrahim to coconut??



That's not fair, coconut has something in it but Juliet has nothing in her head, don't disrespect coconut like this https://t.co/uDkGCRRzCV — Chuka… (@OgaChuka) April 10, 2020