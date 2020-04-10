Deputy Minister for Local Government, Nana Agyei Boateng, says the ministry will close down any market in the country that does not practice social distancing.

The ministry has already closed down operations of Madina, Kasoa and Dome markets as a result of recalcitrant market women who disobeyed the directives by the government to observe social distancing in public places as a measure to curb community spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to the media at the Asokore community centre in the Eastern region, Mr Boateng explained that, if the state is not firm in ensuring safety in market places, there may be a faster community spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Nana Agyei Boateng

“When we have difficulty getting the understanding of the market women, we have no alternative than to close the markets. So when we close the markets that bring a situation they can now agree to sit down with us so that we can regulate the activity in the market,” the Deputy Minister said.

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben North constituency, who was donating to his constituents, urged all to comply with the safety protocols to be safe.

He donated items for hand washing across the towns and villages in the New Juaben North Municipality.

In addition, he also donated GH¢10,000.00 to the Eastern Regional Hospital towards the construction of Covid-19 treatment centre.